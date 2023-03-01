Saint-Martin represented at the International Agricultural Show in Paris | FAXINFO

It is the first time since its creation in 1870 under the name of “Concours Général Agricole” that the famous International Agricultural Show welcomes the territory of Saint-Martin, with the Guavaberry as a distinguished guest for visitors.

Installed at the Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles since 1925, the largest European event in the agricultural field was first reserved for animals to evolve over the years and officially open in 1964 under the name of International Agricultural Show. . Thousands of visitors flock there each year and the worldwide reputation of the event encourages many political figures to attend. With an average of 600.000 to 700.000 French and international visitors each year, the International Agricultural Show is back in force after the health crisis which forced an early closure in 2020. Until then absent from the essential event in the agricultural world, Saint-Martin is now represented with dignity thanks to the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM), which has its own international stand. For this first participation, the CCISM, supported by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin by the elected officials Valérie Fonrose and Arnel Daniel accompanied by Elie Touzé, director of the blue economy and green growth, has chosen to promote the Guavaberry, this typical bay of our territory. The producer Golden Grove Farm and the processor Guavaberry Colombier Tradition accompanied the CCISM in this great adventure to promote the agricultural heritage of Saint-Martin, thus allowing visitors and professionals a tasting, who were not lacking in curiosity when discovering this fruit. of the Caribbean. The deputy Frantz Gumbs, surrounded by the Multiprofessional Economic Chamber of Saint-Barthélemy, the senator Annick Pétrus and Melissa Lake representing the Collectivity of Saint-Barthélemy visited the promotional stand stormed by visitors. With this active presence at the International Agricultural Show from February 25 to March 5, the CCISM team, represented on site by President Angèle Dormoy and its director Julien Bataille, aims to promote local products. Saint-Martin, to promote our know-how by presenting the agricultural sector of the territory and to develop the institutional networks that support the development of Saint-Martin.

A bet that has already succeeded since starred chefs have already contacted representatives of Guavaberry Colombier Tradition and Golden Grove Farm to incorporate Guavaberry into their cooking. _Vx

