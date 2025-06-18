Saint-Martin Twirling Entertainment: A gala under the sign of expression | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Twirling Entertainment Association will present its second end-of-year show, “End of the Year Recital,” on Sunday, June 22 at 16 p.m., in the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium.

This event highlights the development of the association's young twirlers and their passion for their discipline. This performance will be an opportunity for some of them to gain their first stage experience, while others, more experienced, will hone their technique in preparation for upcoming competitions.

Throughout the afternoon, the audience will experience a series of performances filled with energy, creativity, and mastery, demonstrating the dedication of the athletes, their families, and the support staff of Saint-Martin Twirling Entertainment. This sometimes overlooked discipline combines dance, gymnastics, and baton throwing, offering an aesthetically pleasing, athletic, and emotional spectacle.

Beyond the performance (€10 entry), the event is intended to be a moment of sharing, a collective experience reinforced by the pride of the young people at seeing themselves in the spotlight and having the opportunity to evolve under the watchful eye of their community. This event will highlight their progress, while the association hopes to see the emergence of future champions, ready to fly the flag for Saint-Martin. _VX

Info: 0690 32 34 30

