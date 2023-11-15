Saint-Martin’s Day: Delegations from both parts of the island gathered at the Bellevue border | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the Saint-Martin's Day celebrations, the authorities of Sint Maarten and the elected officials of Saint-Martin met at the border of Bellevue for the traditional laying of wreaths in front of the obelisk of the monument.

The ceremony under the sign of unity took place shortly before 10 a.m. after the leaders of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin attended the ecumenical mass at the Catholic church in Philipsburg.

The governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, and the delegated prefect of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Vincent Berton, were the first to lay their wreaths in front of the obelisk of the monument, followed by the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs, and the first vice-president of the Community, Alain Richardson. After this solemn moment, the Sint Maarten Philipsburg Bras Band brilliantly performed the Saint-Martin anthem “O Sweet Saint-Martin's Land”. The time then came for the authorities from both parts of the island to join Philipsburg by bus for the continuation of the Saint Martin's Day festivities planned on LB Scott Road and at the Festival Village. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martins-day-les-delegations-des-deux-parties-de-lile-reunies-a-la-frontiere-de-bellevue/