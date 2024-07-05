Sand haze: orange level air pollution for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Gwad'Air agency and the Prefecture inform that the territory is placed in orange level, this Friday, July 5, for an episode of fine particle air pollution.

“This Friday, July 5, 2024, the concentration of fine PM10 particles in the air should exceed 50 μg/m3 on average over 24 hours, a value corresponding to the information and recommendation threshold,” indicates Gwad'Air.

Pollution is mainly linked to “the passage of sand mists but also to human activity (combustion of fossil fuels, means of transport, industrial activities, etc.)”.

Vulnerable and sensitive people are recommended to be vigilant and contact a healthcare professional in the event of respiratory or cardiac discomfort. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/brumes-de-sable-pollution-de-lair-niveau-orange-pour-saint-martin/