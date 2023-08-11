Sandy Ground: book your stand for the party on August 15 | FAXINFO

Every year, August 15th is synonymous with celebration for the neighborhood with the Sandy Ground Party. You only have a few days left to reserve your stand.

The big Sandy Ground party, which brings together residents of the neighborhood and many locals, will take place next Tuesday, August 15 for a day of traditional festivities typical of Saint-Martin. If the complete program has not yet been communicated by the services of the Collectivity, registrations to reserve a stand or take part in the animation for the Sandy Ground Festival on August 15 are open to the event department, in the annexes of the Collectivity located rue de Victor Maurasse in Marigot. Accessible Monday or Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 14 p.m. Reservations are also possible by tel. : 05 90 87 50 04. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sandy-ground-reservez-votre-stand-pour-la-fete-du-15-aout/