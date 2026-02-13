SANDY GROUND / Bridge closure: boating under pressure | FAXINFO

Tensions are rising among professionals in the lagoon. In a letter addressed On February 2, 2026, the collective of nautical professionals of the Saint-Martin lagoon alerted the President of the Collectivity, the territorial elected officials, and the Prefect about the consequences of the bridge closure Sandy Ground, inoperative “since the riots” of January 19.



Since then, all navigation through the channel on the lagoon side has been impossible. many companies Maintenance, technical services and nautical activities facilities are located within the lagoon and depend directly on the bridge openingsAlternative access via the Dutch side remains “very limited” due to “insufficient draft”, making it “unable to ensure a viable and sustainable economic activity”.

The signatories refer to a “critical” situation and are requesting precise information on the state of the system, the repair schedule, and the estimated reopening date. They remind everyone that a previous letter de the Métimer associationrepresenting nautical professionals, would also remained unansweredThis reinforces “the feeling of a neglected sector,” even though “boating is a key pillar of the local economy.” When questioned about this issue last Tuesday in Bellevue during his “meeting with the public,” Louis Mussington proposed an emergency meeting with industry professionals.

More than 30 full-time jobs are now said to be at risk.Professionals also fear further damage to the area’s image among boaters. Two days ago, the local authority indicated on social media that the bridge, “damaged during the demonstration at the end of January,” should be repaired, with the necessary parts expected to be available next week. More information in our next edition. _Vx

