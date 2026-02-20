SANDY GROUND / Bridge reopening: back to normal schedules starting this evening | FAXINFO

The Sandy Ground bridge is operational again. In a message posted on its Facebook page, the Collectivity specifies that the structure, “damaged during the demonstration of January 19th”, “underwent repairs.” repairs at the beginning of the weekShe adds that “the technical tests carried out on Thursday, February 19th were conclusive”.

Boat traffic will resume this Friday, February 20th, at 5:00 PM. From that date, regular schedules will be reinstated, with openings every morning at 8:30 AM and every evening at 5:00 PM. This resumption is eagerly awaited by lagoon users and nautical professionals, who have been significantly impacted by the temporary interruption of maritime traffic.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sandy-ground-reouverture-du-pont-retour-aux-horaires-habituels-des-ce-soir/