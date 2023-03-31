Sargassum forecast: back to green for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated this Thursday, March 30, 2023, Météo France lowers the risk level to low for the territory of Saint-Martin. Saint-Barthélemy remains at medium risk.

After a productive and early start to the season, Sargassum groundings should be limited in the coming days for the territory of Saint-Martin. If the arrivals remain more or less punctual, the satellite images of March 27, 2023 show small scattered rafts pushed by a dominant easterly flow over the first 15 to 25 km east of the two islands. The more distant and substantial rafts will make groundings more important during the weekend, especially on the east of Saint-Barthélemy at first. The many sargassum rafts detected east of the West Indies over a little over 3000km will nevertheless be a permanent threat to the West Indies in the next two months. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-retour-au-vert-pour-saint-martin/