Sargassum forecast: low risk for St Martin but medium for St Barthélemy | FAXINFO

In its monitoring and forecast bulletin for the stranding of pelagic sargassum for the Northern Islands communicated on May 28, 2024, Météo France places the risk level at low for the territory of Saint-Martin and medium for Saint-Barthélemy.

The situation in the Antilles-Guyana area remains unchanged: the Atlantic remains loaded with sargassum, numerous schools are still evolving to the east of the Lesser Antilles as well as all around Barbados. Concerning Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the rafts of brown algae are very numerous but most often small in size to the south of the islands in the Saba Channel. They are the source of arrivals located in the south of Saint-Barthélemy and the Dutch part of our territory. Other rafts are passing north of Anguilla. Between the two islands and to the immediate north of Saint-Barthélemy, little or no sargassum. Further east of the sister island, filaments are approaching to supply possible arrivals this weekend or early next week for the two territories. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-risque-faible-pour-st-martin-mais-moyen-pour-st-barthelemy/