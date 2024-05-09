Sargassum forecast: low risk for SXM but high for SBH | FAXINFO

In its monitoring and forecast bulletin for the stranding of pelagic sargassum for the Northern Islands communicated on May 6, 2024, Météo France places the risk level at low for the territory of Saint-Martin but reinforces it for Saint-Barthélemy.

Like last week, the Atlantic basin remains very loaded with sargassum: a dense area just east of Martinique, large filaments southeast of Barbados as well as rafts present off the coast of Guyana threaten the islands of North. Despite cloud cover, analysis of satellite images from May 4 and 5 reveals the presence of several fairly long filaments approaching Saint-Barthélemy in a dominant easterly flow. They will quickly become the source of arrivals, very locally notable due to accumulation effect, throughout the week, mainly in the north and east of the island. Saint-Martin will only be affected within 3 to 4 days, in smaller quantities and in a more scattered manner. However, a return to more favorable conditions is likely for the two islands from the start of next week. Last Friday, in our territory, the Community launched a new operation to collect and clean sargassum from Lucas Bay to Oyster Pond and from Cul-de-Sac Bay following a mass arrival of algae. _VX

Sargassum strandings, a priority for the COM

Via the decision of the executive council on April 26, 2024 concerning the framework agreement with purchase orders for the removal and evacuation of sargassum algae stranded on the coast of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the company GTN saw itself award lot 1 (Grandes Cayes, Cul-de-Sac and Mont Vernon) with storage and distribution within 1km or transport to the Grandes Cayes eco-site over a period of 5 years for a maximum amount of €2.400.000 excluding tax and lot 3 (on the Étang aux Poissons sites), same conditions, for a maximum amount of €900.000. The company TWS SAS is now responsible for lot 2 (on the Baie de l'Embouchure sites), same conditions, for a maximum amount of €1.600.000 and for lot 4 (on the Baie Lucas site), same conditions, for a maximum amount of €2M.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-risque-faible-pour-sxm-mais-fort-pour-sbh/