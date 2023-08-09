Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at high risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on August 7, 2023, Météo France raises the level of risk to high for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Large arrivals of Sargassum seaweed have recently invaded many beaches in the territory. The analysis of satellite images from August 4 to 6 proved to be complex in view of the cloud mass above and to the east of the West Indies which made detection of sargassum difficult. Nevertheless, algae are present to the east of the Lesser Antilles. A few rafts are detected off Guyana. Around the Northern Islands, a large arrival in an easterly flow is in progress. The August 4 satellite image provides the best analysis of the situation. A wave of rafts is about to land on the east of Saint-Barthélemy. Groundings are repetitive and sometimes significant. This same wave touched the east of Saint-Martin the night of August 7, the day of August 8 and will continue for several days. The constant flow of Sargassum in the West Indies will therefore continue, underlining the intensity of the season. Sargassum is in fact still and always present to the east of the Caribbean arc. A long filament detected northeast of Tobago threatens the islands of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy from the south. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy-en-risque-fort/