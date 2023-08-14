Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin at medium risk, Saint-Barthélemy at high risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on August 10, 2023, Météo France lowers the risk level to medium for the territory of Saint-Martin and maintains it at high for Saint-Barthélemy .

The satellite image of August 9 allows the best analysis of the situation for the forecasts. A succession of small waves of rafts, most often of small size, causes repetitive landings on the east of Saint-Barthélemy. The accumulation can be locally important. Further north, Saint-Martin was still experiencing continuous groundings last Friday. A small lull seemed to take shape afterwards, but there remained the possibility that more or less scattered rafts touched the east of the island here or there during the past weekend. New waves of arrivals will probably join the previous ones at the beginning of the week. If the season is punctuated by a few moments of respite, the flow of sargassum nevertheless remains constant in the West Indies. Algae are still and always present to the east of the Caribbean arc. A long sargassum filament is detected northeast of Tobago that could threaten the islands of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy from the south. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-en-risque-moyen-saint-barthelemy-en-risque-fort/