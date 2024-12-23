SAUR / Galisbay PRESS RELEASE: Risk of water cuts | FAXINFO

Since Monday, December 23, seven agents responsible for water production, supported by the UGTG Guadeloupe, have been on unlimited strike. This movement threatens to disrupt water distribution in Saint-Martin, a critical situation in the middle of the holiday season and peak tourism.

The strikers' demands remain unclear and contradictory. Although protocols have already been signed on several points, recent negotiations have highlighted two main demands: payment for strike days in May and a seniority bonus, which has already been included in their salaries since 2018. The blockade of the Galisbay site by these agents has serious consequences: restricted access to the Community's services, inability to repair the water and sanitation networks, and complete shutdown of the production plant. Although the reservoirs are currently 90% full, with no resumption of activity, water cuts followed by a total lack of supply could occur as early as this Tuesday. SAUR Management strongly condemns this situation, which it considers inappropriate during this period, and assures that it is doing everything possible to restore service as quickly as possible.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-saur-galisbay-risque-de-coupures-deau/