SAVE THE DATE: Red Cross charity sale | FAXINFO

The Red Cross is organizing an exceptional sale on Saturday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m., in front of the Maison de la Croix-Rouge in Concordia, rue du Soleil Levant.

Volunteers will give you a warm welcome and offer a wide selection of items at low prices: clothing for children and adults, shoes, bags and much more.

A great opportunity to do good business while supporting a charitable action.

Come in large numbers and don't hesitate to share the information to contribute to the success of this day! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/a-vos-agendas-grande-braderie-solidaire-de-la-croix-rouge/