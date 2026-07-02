SCDF opens registration for Carnival 2027 through new SXMCarnival.life platform | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has announced the official opening of the registration period for Carnival 2027, with registration running from July 1 to September 1, 2026.

The July 1 opening continues what has become an annual tradition for the foundation, which has opened its Carnival registration process on this date for the past several years. Registration is now open for troupes, booths, pageants, bands and the calypso competition. Registration for season passes will open at a later date.

For the first time, the SCDF is launching registration through its new digital platform, www.sxmcarnival.life, which quickly grew in popularity during the Carnival 2026 celebrations in April. Interested persons can register directly at www.sxmcarnival.life/registration.

The SCDF said the platform represents an important step in modernizing how Carnival information, registration and engagement are managed. The website was donated to the SCDF in 2026 by Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion, who designed the full interactive platform himself.

During Carnival 2026, www.sxmcarnival.life became a central hub for Carnival lovers, offering easy access to event information, schedules, updates, registration details and other Carnival-related content. Its engaging format gave residents, visitors, participants and supporters a more convenient way to stay connected to St. Maarten’s largest cultural celebration.

The foundation said the continued use and expansion of the platform will allow Carnival stakeholders to access information more efficiently, while also helping the SCDF streamline planning and communication ahead of Carnival 2027.

SCDF is urging all interested persons and groups in the listed Carnival categories to register early and not wait until the deadline approaches. Early registration allows the foundation to finalize key preparations, assess participation levels, organize logistics and ensure that Carnival 2027 is planned in a timely and structured manner.

“Opening registration on July 1 has become part of our planning rhythm, and it gives everyone enough time to prepare properly for the next Carnival season,” the SCDF stated. “With the launch of registration through www.sxmcarnival.life, we are making the process easier, more accessible and more aligned with how people now engage with Carnival.”

The foundation added that Carnival continues to depend on early coordination among stakeholders, including troupe leaders, booth holders, performers, bands, pageant participants and calypsonians. The earlier participants register, the better the SCDF can organize the full season and deliver a strong Carnival product for the people of St. Maarten and visitors from abroad.

Persons interested in participating in Carnival 2027 can register between July 1 and September 1, 2026, via www.sxmcarnival.life/registration.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-opens-registration-for-carnival-2027-through-new-sxmcarnival-life-platform