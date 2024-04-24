School registrations: From private outside of contract to public, file to be completed before May 1, 2024! | FAXINFO

Students educated in a private establishment outside of a contract or in the family wishing to enroll in a public school establishment for the year 2024-2025 are invited to complete the registration form for the knowledge test.

This registration form can be downloaded online from the site http://seidn.ac-guadeloupe.fr/ or collected from the National Education Service office, floor 2 at Mall West Indies, Marigot.

Complete files must be submitted before Wednesday May 1, 2024 and the knowledge test will take place on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

For information, memorandum no. 81-173 of April 16, 1981 governs the admission to public education of students in private education without a contract.

When a family educates a child in a private establishment outside the contract and wants him to join public education, there are constraints:

– The family must live in the French part of Saint-Martin; – The child must take a test to assess their level;

– Following this test, the family does not choose the establishment it wants but respects the sectorization which applies in the same way for everyone.

