Last Friday the prefect Cyrille Le Vély gathered at the prefecture theSecurity Staff dedicated to the start of the school year. Around the table, the rector from the Guadeloupe Academy Gabriele Fioni, Vice-Rector Harry Christophe, the prosecutor of the Republic of Basse-Terre Xavier Sicot, the 3nd Vice-President of the Community Dominique Louisy, the squadron leader of the gendarmerie François Zimmer, the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau and the directeur général ad joint (DGA) of the Paul Dollin Community. At the center of the debates : the increase in school violence and the need for a coordinated action plan.

A continuum of security

“The goal is to ensure safety from getting off the bus to entering the classroom", recalled the prefect, calling for mobilization of all stakeholders. bag searches, already in place, will be reinforced. A anti-fighting plan was also launched to detect weak signals and intervene early. The prefect insists: “Zero tolerance from this back-to-school period, to protect the educational community and immediately establish good habits.”

Violence on the rise

The gendarmerie has identified 46 acts of violence around the establishments over the year 2024-2025, compared to 30 the previous year, i.e. a increase of 53%Two cases involving a weapon were reported in Saint-Martin. Colleges account for 75% of offenses, 40% of the victims are middle school students, 23% school staff. In two out of three cases, the perpetrators are boys., often high school students (one in two perpetrators). Last week, a high school teacher was hit while separating two students who were fighting.

The response of the institutions

Rector Fioni was firm: “School must remain a sanctuary. We do not learn in a climate of violence.” Any presence of a weapon will lead to Disciplinary Board and complaint. Prosecutor Sicot confirmed that “each case will give rise to an appropriate criminal response”, ranging from disciplinary sanction to alternative measures for minors.

The Collectivité, through its 3rd Vice-President Dominique Démocrite Louisy, insisted on the support of yesteryear: collective breakfasts, team building activities, mediators around schools. The goal is to create a calm atmosphere from the moment the students arrive, even before getting to the sanctions. And the system had proven itself.

Prevention and education

Vice-Rector Harry Christophe recalled the importance of raise awareness among teachers, parents and students“We need to empower young people, but also involve families,” he emphasizes. Lunch breaks and school transportation are identified as high-risk times, requiring sworn mediators and inspectors.

The gendarmerie confirmed its increased presence around establishments and its willingness to work hand in hand with school principals to identify tensions. Random searches will be repeated, particularly in middle schools.

A comprehensive and sustainable plan

This meeting is part of a national circular, coordinated by the Ministers of National Education and the Interior, in order to collectively strengthen the security system protecting the school environment throughout the school year. A quarterly monitoring on these different measures will be put in place. The Security Staff completes the “youth violence foundations" whose conclusions will be presented in October. For the prefect, "it is better to signal a doubt than to allow laxity to set in."

The observation is shared :

The facts remain limited compared to other territories, but the curve is rising. Local authorities want to act without delay. As the rector sums up: “If we don't act today, we'll find ourselves around this table crying. Security is not a political issue or a fad, it has become a requirement.” _Vx

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/gendarmerie-operation-anti-delinquance-aux-abords-du-college-et-du-lycee-professionnel/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-scolaire-rentree-sous-surveillance-letat-major-de-securite-renforce-les-mesures-autour-des-ecoles/