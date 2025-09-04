SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION: Registration for the 2025/2026 school year! | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin reminds parents that registration for school transport for the 2025-2026 school year is underway.

School transportation is available to all public school students throughout the county. Buses operate on several routes, with primary and secondary school students only traveling between Oyster Pond and Nettle Bay.

The 2025-2026 school transport registration form can be downloaded from the community website via the following link: formtransportscolaireregistration.pub2025-2026[55].pdf

The documents to be provided are as follows:

the duly completed and signed registration form

1 recent passport photo with the student's first and last name on the back

a copy of the student's identity document

a copy of the school liability insurance certificate (2025-2026)

a copy of the identity document of a legal representative

a copy of proof of address less than 3 months old (water bill, telephone bill, etc.)

Payment of the annual fee of €70 is made to the territorial office located in the annex of the Collectivité, rue de la Liberté:

in cash or

by credit card or

by bank check payable to the Public Treasury

The complete file must be submitted to the School Transport Service at the Community annex, former Bord de mer school, rue de la Liberté, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 13:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact:

the school transport service at: 0590 87 50 04 ext. 1322

