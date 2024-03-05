SCOOTER ACCIDENT: The gendarmerie launches a call for witnesses | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Espérance Gendarmerie is actively looking for witnesses to the scooter accident that occurred on the night of Sunday February 25 to Monday February 26, 2024 around 22:30 p.m. on the RN7.

The scooter accident occurred between Orient Bay and Hope Estate, about a hundred meters from the CADISCO station, at the end of the descent after the “RANCHO DEL SOL” restaurant.

The scooter driver lost control of his vehicle and left the road before hitting the support of an advertising billboard. This is a White and Orange Peugeot scooter.

To enable us to cross-reference our information in order to understand the precise circumstances of this accident, we are looking for one or more witnesses. facts.

Contact: 17 (gendarmerie emergency call service)

