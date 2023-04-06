Sea turtles: information evening at the Nature Reserve this Thursday | FAXINFO

The nesting season for sea turtles begins and as every year since 2009, the Saint Martin Nature Reserve Management Association invites you this Thursday, April 6, 2023, to an evening of discovery of Sea Turtles, in its offices at Hope Estate .

The Nature Reserve team will welcome the public this evening from 18:15 p.m. in the Hope Estate meeting room, in order to introduce them to the sea turtles that frequent the waters and beaches of Saint-Martin. “We will also share with you the results of the monitoring of the 2022 egg-laying season in Saint-Martin.

Open discussions will allow you to ask all your questions about these emblematic species. And we will offer you to contribute to the monitoring of the 2023 egg-laying season which has just started,” announces Julien Chalifour, scientific manager of the Nature Reserve. For 2023, "turtle" eco-volunteers wishing to join the patrol teams will be asked for a contribution of 5€/person, to be formally registered as AGRNSM eco-volunteers, to be covered by the insurance of the Nature Reserve as part of this activity and have this official status. So if you are already planning to do so, remember to come with a check payable to the AGRNSM/Réserve Naturelle Saint-Martin, a bank transfer is also possible, unlike payment in cash or directly. The meeting, free, is for all ages, and without reservation. The number of seats being limited, the first to arrive will be the best seated.

A second meeting will be organized shortly. Anyone interested in the actions of the Nature Reserve such as becoming an eco-volunteer turtle is invited to meet the team at its premises in Hope Estate during the week. For those in a hurry to find out more about this marvelous animal species that are sea turtles, meet this evening at 18:15 p.m. at the Nature Reserve. _Vx

Info: https://reservenaturelle-saint-martin.com

Address: 11 and 13 Rue Barbuda, next to Super U, above Crédit Mutuel, entrance from the back of the building

