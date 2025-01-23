SECURITY: A global action plan for a safer territory | FAXINFO

On January 15, the Monitoring Unit of the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD) met at the Hôtel de la Collectivité. Led by Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivity, and Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, Chief of Staff to the Prefect, this meeting brought together the services of the Collectivity, the territorial police, and the national gendarmerie to address the increase in crime on the island.

The discussions made it possible to take stock of current actions and define a coordinated strategy. Priorities include proactive prevention, targeted repression, social and economic reintegration, and strong citizen mobilization.

Specific measures are planned in Grand-Case: opening of a territorial police station by the end of January, video protection work starting in the first quarter with an Urban Surveillance Center operational in the second half of the year, and reinforcement of public lighting.

The boulevard is pedestrianized until April 9, 2025, under the supervision of the police. In addition, security measures will be deployed for the “Mardis de Grand Case”, normally starting on February 4.

These actions are part of a global plan mobilizing institutions, associations and socio-professionals to offer alternatives to young people and strengthen social cohesion.

“Safety is everyone’s business,” Louis Mussington reminded. _VX

Newsletter “What’s up in your neighborhood?”

The Prevention and Security Mission-CLSPD is launching a quarterly newsletter to inform residents of priority neighborhoods of the city's policy, and to highlight the initiatives and personalities of these neighborhoods: Sandy Ground, St James and Quartier d'Orléans. The first issue concerns Sandy Ground.

Shortcut link to the newsletter: https://urls.fr/_YaoJy

Facebook: Prevention and Security Mission-CLSPD Saint-Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-un-plan-daction-global-pour-un-territoire-plus-sur/