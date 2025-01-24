SECURITY / Anti-crime plan: zero tolerance on the roads of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As part of the fight against delinquency and dangerous road behaviour, a road check called “operation flow control” was organised on Wednesday evening in Baie Nettle.

The operation, carried out by around fifteen gendarmerie personnel in the presence of Prefect Vincent Berton, Sub-Prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau and Commander Hugues Loyez, is part of a global plan to secure the territory.

Short and long term measures

Prefect Berton reiterated the importance of an immediate and lasting response to the recent violence. Several arrests have already been made, particularly in the case of the assault of an American tourist, where two perpetrators were imprisoned. In the longer term, actions such as the installation of video surveillance and the improvement of public lighting will complement these efforts.

A temporary pound to respond to serious offences

A prefectural decree has made official the creation of a temporary pound at the La Savane gendarmerie. This system will allow the rapid destruction of two-wheelers involved in crimes, often used in robberies, homicides and other serious offences. Vehicles may be destroyed immediately in the event of dangerous manoeuvres, or within 15 days, thus reinforcing the zero tolerance message.

Three flagship operations

The action plan is based on three major operations, at the request of the public prosecutor:

Tiger : filter barriers to control vehicles and occupants.

: filter barriers to control vehicles and occupants. F : secure interception of fleeing two-wheelers on a small section of road.

: secure interception of fleeing two-wheelers on a small section of road. No Helmet, No Ride : systematic seizure of non-compliant two-wheelers, particularly in the absence of a helmet, insurance or license.

Strengthened cross-border cooperation

Security does not stop at the borders. Joint actions with Sint Maarten, such as joint controls or arrangements to secure major events, including Carnival, are evidence of this collaboration.

Awareness and increased presence

The authorities are also committed to strengthening prevention and contact with the population, through foot patrols and a reorganization of the workforce. These actions aim to reverse the current dynamic and break with the feeling of impunity that reigns on the island. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-plan-anti-delinquance-tolerance-zero-sur-les-routes-de-saint-martin/