SECURITY / Carnival 2024: joint KPSM-Gendarmerie patrols organized during Jouvert Morning | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the Jouvert Morning organized last Saturday at dawn in the streets of Marigot, the Dutch police and the gendarmerie worked hand in hand to ensure the safety of festival-goers and the smooth running of the event.

Throughout the procession bringing together thousands of festival-goers, joint patrols between the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) and the gendarmerie were organized last Saturday, February 10 from 5 a.m. on the occasion of the traditional Jouvert Morning. “These patrols aim to improve contact with the public, to be more effective in identifying potential threats and exchanging information,” underlines Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind, commander of the Saint-Gendarmerie. Barthélemy and Saint-Martin before adding, “they are the visible part of daily cooperation between our two police forces to improve security on both sides of the island”.

More joint patrols to come…

The police forces are delighted with the good performance of this large popular gathering. “The parade did not experience any major incidents, and this type of patrol obviously contributed to that. These joint patrols will continue in the future, and on both sides of the island,” specifies the chief of the Saint-Martin gendarmes. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-carnaval-2024-des-patrouilles-conjointes-kpsm-gendarmerie-organisees-lors-du-jouvert-morning/