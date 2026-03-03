SECURITY / CLSPD: a shared diagnosis to build the 2026 strategy | FAXINFO

Three days of discussions to lay the groundwork for a new phase. From February 23 to 25, the French Forum for Urban Security (FFSU) was on a mission to Saint Martin in order to finalize a territorial security diagnosisCommissioned within the framework of the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD), this work should serve as the basis for the future shared strategy between the Community, the State and local partners.



Gathered around Vice-Presidents Bernadette Davis and Dominique Louisy, elected representatives to the CLSPD, services from the Collectivity and the Prefecture, law enforcement, the Public Prosecutor, neighborhood councils, and urban policy stakeholders have cross-referenced their analysesThe stated objective is to to better understand the phenomena of delinquency observed in the territory and define operational priorities.

Three major thematic workshops These discussions focused on several key issues: school and domestic violence; homicides, attempted armed robberies, and road safety; and finally, preventing recidivism, social reintegration, and combating drug trafficking. This cross-cutting approach aimed to strengthen coordination between institutions and local stakeholders. Dominique Louisy, 3rd Vice-President representing the President, reiterated “the shared commitment to effectively strengthening the security of the region, its residents, and visitors, with responses tailored to the local context.”

Next deadline The plenary session of the CLSPD, scheduled for tomorrow, March 5, at the Collectivité building, will bring together all institutional partners. This will be an opportunity to to assess the current state of crime on the territory and specify the roadmap of the territorial strategy expected by July 2026.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-clspd-un-diagnostic-partage-pour-batir-la-strategie-2026/