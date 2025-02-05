SECURITY / Cole Bay: Inauguration of the new police substation | FAXINFO

In order to strengthen security and cross-border cooperation, a new police substation was inaugurated in Cole Bay last Monday, February 3. This ambitious project aims to improve police presence, facilitate the work of law enforcement and intensify the fight against local and international crime on both sides of the border.

During the ceremony, Sint Maarten's Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, highlighted the strategic importance of this branch close to the border and its key role in collaboration with the French authorities.

With this facility, law enforcement and the Pelican Team, a specialized unit within the Sint Maarten Police Detective Department (KPSM), will have an essential support point to coordinate their actions on the ground.

Sint Maarten Police Chief Carl John thanked all those who contributed to the project, with special mention to Saskia Thomas, who played a key role in its realization.

He recalled that this centre should not be seen as a simple police station, but rather as a real public security centre serving the population.

Sint Maarten Chief Prosecutor Hieke Buist stressed the positive impact of the work already done by the Pelican team in the fight against cross-border crime.

She welcomed the involvement of law enforcement agencies from both sides of the island, reiterating that criminals should not be limited by borders, but fought together.

This new centre marks a decisive step towards ensuring a safer environment, strengthening joint operations and consolidating regional cooperation. _VX

