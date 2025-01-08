SECURITY: General Pierre Poty, new commander of the Overseas Gendarmerie | FAXINFO

During the Council of Ministers on Friday, January 3 at the Élysée, Army Corps General Lionel Lavergne was appointed Director of Operations and Employment at the General Directorate of the National Gendarmerie. He succeeds Army Corps General Tony Mouchet.

Prior to this new role, General Lavergne had commanded the Overseas Gendarmerie since February 2023. Under his authority, significant progress was made during his term, including the creation of the Gendarmerie Command for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, the tenth COMGEND. This initiative demonstrates his commitment to strengthening security in the overseas territories.

General Lavergne now gives way to Major General Pierre Poty, who has been elevated to the rank and title of Army Corps General. An expert in overseas territories, General Poty has held strategic positions, notably as second in command of the Overseas Gendarmerie and for Guyana, as well as commander of the Gendarmerie in Reunion from 2020 to 2023. With more than 4 soldiers under his authority, General Pierre Poty will be at the heart of the strategic missions of the Gendarmerie in Overseas. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-le-general-pierre-poty-nouveau-commandant-de-la-gendarmerie-des-outre-mer/