SECURITY / Grand-Case: a key meeting between the prefecture and socio-professionals | FAXINFO

Neighborhood Grand Case was at the heart of the discussions last Monday during a meeting between the prefect Cyrille Le Vely and the actors socio-professional of the sector, at the initiative of the CCISM. Restaurateurs and professionals were able to express their concerns and propose collective solutions to the challenges they face. security, economic development, youth integration and living together were at the center of the discussions.

The prefect stressed that the tourist and economic prosperity of Grand-Case is based on a close collaboration between all stakeholders. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring a secure and dynamic framework, essential to the growth of the territory. This meeting is part of a desire for regular dialogue between authorities and professionals, promoting concerted actions and adapted to local realities.

These exchanges also mark a concrete implementation of the PADRSQ, recently presented, which aims to promote a collective and adjusted approach to security. The objective is clear: to create the conditions conducive to the harmonious development of Grand-Case by combining security, attractiveness and social cohesion. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-grand-case-une-rencontre-cle-entre-la-prefecture-et-les-socio-professionnels/