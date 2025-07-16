SECURITY / Grand-Case Airport: Authorities test a comprehensive control system | FAXINFO

A major operation was recently conducted at Grand-Case airport, involving some forty security officers. Organized in conjunction with the Basse-Terre prosecutor's office, this first "100% control" operation in Saint-Martin allowed for the screening of all passengers and their baggage, under the supervision of the deputy prosecutor and the prefect's chief of staff.

For several hours, the 233 passengers on today's flight were screened by border police and gendarmes, while 100% of cabin baggage was subject to a thorough examination, in addition to standard airport security procedures. Hold baggage was systematically inspected by customs.

No seizures were made during this operation, but its primary objective was preventative. Faced with constantly evolving drug trafficking (more than 31 kg of cocaine and 15 kg of weed have been seized on the island since the beginning of the year), the authorities intend to step up their efforts. These unannounced operations, already carried out in other overseas territories, aim to weaken networks and strengthen air transport security. Other checks of this type have already been announced for the coming months.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-aeroport-de-grand-case-les-autorites-testent-un-dispositif-de-controle-integral/