SECURITY / Operation Faraday: a targeted and effective road check | FAXINFO

Last Thursday at 18:30 p.m., the police carried out a large-scale operation to check two-wheelers in Cripple Gate. Named “Operation F ", this intervention aimed to prevent any escape attempt while guaranteeing the security users and forces involved.

In the presence of the prefect Cyrille Le Vély and the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, around fifteen gendarmes were mobilized under the direction of Squadron Leader François Zimmer, second in command of the Saint-Barthélemy Saint-Martin Gendarmerie Command (COMGEND SBSM).

The aim was to punish the infractions related to two-wheeler, including not wearing a helmet and not having a license plate. According to François Zimmer, this type of control plays a dual role: ensuring the road safety et fight against delinquency, with two-wheelers being involved in 90% of armed robberies. He also stresses the importance of being visible on public roads to maintain a deterrent presence.

An arrest with a weapon

During the operation, several offenses were observed: a conduct under Narcotics, one refusal to comply, two driving without a license and three plate defects. One case particularly attracted attention: a driver without a helmet tried to escape control. After abandoning his scooter and fleeing on foot, he was caught by the police. A handgun charged was discovered on him, leading to his placement in custody.

Prefect Cyrille Le Vély praised the work of the police, stressing the difficulty of organizing this type of control and the importance of anticipation. "All the credit goes to the gendarmes," he said, emphasizing the need for these actions to ensure the safety of all. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-operation-faraday-un-controle-routier-cible-et-efficace/