SECURITY / Public peace: A new police station in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin inaugurated the new territorial police station in Grand-Case, rue des écoles, in the presence of President Louis Mussington, Sub-Prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, representatives of the gendarmerie, elected officials and local partners.

For Louis Mussington, this new site "marks an important step in our shared commitment to strengthening public safety and peace in our region." The building, provided by the Tackling family, has been refurbished to accommodate nine officers who will patrol from Tuesday to Saturday, from 14 p.m. to 21 p.m., under the leadership of Chief Sergeant Jean Baly. The gendarmerie will take over at night. This is a concrete response to a long-standing request from residents, heightened by certain recent incidents.

The deputy prefect underlined the importance of this new police station, while recalling the positive impact of a regular physical presence on crime prevention: “It has nothing to do with just another infrastructure. It is a key element in the security of a neighborhood.”

Raymond Lake, head of the territorial police, specified that the missions will include foot and vehicle patrols between Cul-de-Sac and Morne Valois, traffic and parking regulation on Grand-Case Boulevard, the fight against unsanitary conditions and a privileged link with merchants.

In two months, a new police station will open in Quartier d'Orléans with a similar operation.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-tranquillite-publique-un-nouveau-poste-de-police-a-grand-case/