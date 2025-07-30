SECURITY: Second “100% control” operation | FAXINFO

Grand Case Airport had a new “100% control” operation, orchestrated by the Border Police (PAF), the gendarmerie and the Customs, in coordination with the parquet of Basse-Terre, in order to check all passenger and baggage flows to strengthen security and combat trafficking.

For several hours, the 167 passengers on the flight were screened and 111 cabin bags subjected to a thorough examination by the PAF, in addition to the usual security checks. All hold baggage was scrutinized by Customs teams. This major mobilization is part of a national strategy to combat drug trafficking and illicit circuits.

The results were not long in coming: the checks made it possible to identify significant quantities of undeclared cigarettes and to seize a large sum of cash whose origin must be clarified. Beyond the seizures, these operations aim to maintain an effect deterrent and preventive against criminal networks.

This deployment marks the continuity of a first unprecedented operation, carried out on July 8, which enabled 233 passengers and all their luggage to be checked without the discovery of drugs. Although this first exercise did not reveal any trafficking, it confirmed the services' determination to strengthen surveillance in a context where More than 31 kg of cocaine and 15 kg of weed have been seized in Saint-Martin since the beginning of the year.

