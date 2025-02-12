SECURITY / Video protection: a strong commitment against crime | FAXINFO

At the end of January, the Executive Council validated the award of the contract for the renovation, modernization and extension of the territory's video protection system. This project is part of the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD), which has been engaged for more than fifteen years in an active policy of combating insecurity and protecting urban spaces.

As a reminder: Installed in 2010 and extended in 2014 thanks to the support of the State via the Interministerial Crime Prevention Fund (FIPD), the camera network suffered damage, particularly after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Faced with the increase in crime, the Community wishes to strengthen the coverage of existing areas and deploy new cameras to improve public safety.

The objectives of this project are multiple: reduce delinquency, strengthen the intervention of law enforcement, improve road safety, protect schools and sensitive neighborhoods, and preserve tourist and economic attractiveness.

The contract, for a total amount of 4.405.637,63 euros excluding VAT, is concluded for a period of one year, renewable three times. This initiative marks a decisive step towards an effective modernization of video protection for a safer and more resilient territory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-videoprotection-un-engagement-fort-contre-la-delinquance/