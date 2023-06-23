SEGPA students in reading mode! | FAXINFO

Twenty-six students from the SEGPA system of the Mont des Accords and Roche Gravée de Moho colleges competed on June 15 in three competitions: fluency for 6th graders, prosody for 5th graders and eloquence for 4th graders.

The students are involved in the preparation of this competition with the teachers who teach French in the two establishments, Mesdames Boisseval and Connan at Mont des Accords, Mesdames Zammit and Pontalba at Roche Gravée de Moho.

The objective for the teams is to motivate these students to read, to get them to read with ease, without error, with intonation, and thus to promote access to reading comprehension. With the contest of eloquence, it was a question of expressing a clear and orderly thought, of defending an idea or of justifying a point of view. The topic that achieved consensus among the students was unsurprisingly: “Can we live without a cell phone? ".

As a result, novels for all participants and gifts for the three winners of the three contests. This competition, which was launched last year, with only fluency, obtains the support of students and encourages them to express themselves orally, in French. Skill that will be useful to them later to pass the various oral exams. The performances recorded during the competition showed how much the students invested in their preparation. It should be noted that if the stress generated has been the driving force behind the success of some, for many the management of emotions in a situation of oral expression in front of an audience remains to be worked on.

Be that as it may, the appointment has already been made next year at the Roche Gravée college in Moho!

The results :

• 6th grade fluency contest:

1st – LUMA Rony (Collège Mont des Accords)

2nd – SMITH Dorana (College Mont des Accords)

3rd – LAROCQUE Kaiden (Collège Mont des Accords)

• 5th grade prosody competition:

1st CARTY Sheldina (College Mont des Accords)

2e BALY Alanda (Mont des Accords College)

3rd LAURENCE Tiana (Engraved Rock College of Moho)

• 4th grade eloquence contest:

1st SEVERE Franklin (Collège Mont des Accords)

2nd BENJAMIN Lendsey/ NAPIER Marc (Engraved Rock College of Moho)

3rd CASTOR Tuli and ADAMS Williams

(Mont des Accords College)

