SELECTION / Join the Territorial Sports Centers: The path to excellence | FAXINFO

Permanent operational training structures of the Center of Excellence & Education through Sport (CEES), the Territorial Sports Centers (CST) offer young athletes the opportunity to join a excellence device, a center of hope or a training center, to combine their passion and their education.

These centers, managed autonomously by the Leagues, Committees and Clubs, allow a specialized supervision in order to promote the sporting and personal development of young talents. For this new integration campaign, the selections will be organized until April 11. Eight disciplines are concerned: Athletics (selection on April 5), Basketball, Cycling, Football, Gymnastics, Swimming, Sailing and Tennis.

Essential condition for participation: each candidate must be licensee in his discipline.

The exact dates for the selections are set directly by the CSTs, in consultation with the clubs, leagues, and local committees. Young athletes and their families are therefore advised to contact the relevant authorities for the exact details (see information).

The CST system currently accommodates 73 student-athletes, from different school levels, ranging from primary to high school depending on the discipline practiced. Integration into this structuring framework represents an exceptional opportunity for young talents to develop their potential while continuing an adapted education. _Vx

Information – Contact details for each CST’s representatives for selection schedules:

CST Athletics: cst.athletisme@gmail.com

CST Football: cst.footlsfm@gmail.com

CST Sailing: cst.voile@gmail.com

CST Cycling: cst.cyclisme@gmail.com / comitecyclisteterritorial.sxm@gmail.com

CST Tennis: cst.tennis@gmail.com

CST gymnastics: cst.gymnatique@gmail.com

CST Basketball: cst.basket@gmail.com

CST swimming: tousalo.sxm@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/selection-integrez-les-centres-sportifs-territoriaux-la-voie-vers-lexcellence/