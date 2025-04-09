SELECTION: Two days of detection to join the Territorial Sports Center for Tennis and Beach Tennis | FAXINFO

Young tennis or beach tennis enthusiasts in Saint-Martin will soon have the opportunity to take an important step in their sporting career. Territorial Sports Center (CST) of Tennis and Beach Tennis organizes weekend two days of detection, intended for middle and high school students wishing to combine high level and academic success.

Integrated into the Performance Pathway Center of the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES), this system aims to support the talents of tomorrow within a structured framework. Under the supervision of qualified and experienced professionals, young athletes benefit from supervision combining sporting rigor and educational support, an essential condition for progressing without compromising their academic future.

The detection days will take place on Friday April 11, 16h to 18h au KKO Beach Club Orient Bay for disciplines related to beach tennis, and the Saturday 12 April, 15:30am to 17:30pm visit us at the Tennis Club of Saint-Martin, for tennis enthusiasts.

The goal is clear: to identify young athletes with high potential and offer them the means to flourish in a path of excellence, both academically and athletically. A unique opportunity for those who dream of achieving the highest high level, while continuing their studies in the best possible conditions. Registration is already open for these two decisive events. _Vx

Info and registration:

Beach Tennis: 06 90 54 22 48

Tennis: 06 90 75 29 00

