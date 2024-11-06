Self-Employed Workers’ Fair: The new unmissable event in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The CPSTI, the CGSS and the CCISM are pleased to announce the Independent Workers' Fair which will take place on Thursday, November 14 and Friday, November 15, 2024 at the CCISM premises in Concordia.

This event will be held from 9am to 21pm on Thursday and from 9am to 13pm on Friday, at the CCISM. This show will be a real meeting point for independent workers, offering opportunities for exchanges and essential information for the development of their activity. On the program for these two days, the CGSS teams will be available for individual meetings while the days will be punctuated by a series of information meetings and workshops on various themes, such as: – Social and tax contributions – Health – Retirement – ​​Insurance – Social action – Marketing – Managerial management – ​​Professional development

Individual appointments with the CGSS

In the Opale Room, CGSS representatives will be available for individual meetings with participants. These meetings will provide the opportunity to obtain personalized advice and solutions tailored to the specific needs of the local economic fabric. They will allow workers and entrepreneurs to receive practical, concrete, and quickly applicable answers to overcome their daily challenges, both administratively and socially, while taking into account the economic specificities of our territory.

Information meetings or workshops

As part of the group sessions, self-employed workers will have the opportunity to improve their professional skills and acquire essential knowledge for managing their business. During these workshops, they will be able to benefit from practical advice on various aspects of their status, whether in terms of regulations, financial management or social rights. These meetings aim to help them better understand and master their professional and personal environment, thus enabling them to optimize their organization and ensure greater stability in their professional and personal lives.

Guabarry Networking: Entrepreneurial Slashers, a Question of Balance

An edition of the CCISM Guavaberry Networking on the theme of "Slasheur Entrepreneurs", these serial entrepreneurs who exercise several activities, will be held on Thursday evening from 19 p.m. to 20:30 p.m. This friendly moment will be an opportunity to discuss the meteoric growth of this trend, but also to promote connections between independents. In a small territory like ours, it is essential to stay in the network. The CPIST, the CGSS, the CCISM and their partners invite all independent workers, entrepreneurs and anyone interested to participate in this enriching event.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/salon-des-travailleurs-independants-le-nouveau-rendez-vous-incontournable-a-saint-martin/