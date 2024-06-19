Senior Games: great sporting spirit among our over 60s | FAXINFO

On June 7 and 8, the Senior Games, organized by Maison Sport Santé Îles du Nord, brought together more than forty participants in a competitive and supportive atmosphere.

At Sandy Ground on Friday afternoon, around 50 seniors competed in various Olympic disciplines, including the shot put and 2024m track and field race, mentored by experts including Calvin Bryan of Speedy Plus and Sully Wilfred of Intergeneration Runners . The opening of the Senior Games was marked by the Olympic flame carried by former Saint-Martin athletes Henry and Halphonso Conner, a flame made by the children of the Nature is The Key association. The next day at Friar's Bay, ten seniors took advantage of aquatic activities led by Karen from Aquamot'SXM and had fun with an unusual sports quiz prepared by Peggy Oulerich, director of CTOS SBSM. The seniors thus enriched their knowledge of the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. For Chantale Thibaut, project leader and founder of Saint Martin Santé, it was important to include seniors in this enthusiasm around the XNUMX Olympics. The Olympiad concluded by celebrating the commitment and sporting spirit of our seniors . The organization warmly thanks the partners, sponsors, volunteers and facilitators for their contribution to the success of the Senior Games. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/senior-games-bel-esprit-sportif-chez-nos-plus-de-60-ans/