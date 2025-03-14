Sentinels of the Sea: observe and protect whales | FAXINFO

The association My School My Whale invites the public to discover humpback whales through its program The Sentinels of the SeaThis project, in partnership with the Conservatoire du Littoral, aims to raise awareness of cetacean ecology and good observation practices.

Every year, these giants of the seas are coming to reproduce and give birth in the waters of the Antilles. To better understand their behavior and protect them, a series of four free events is being organized, the first taking place this Friday, March 14, de 16h to 18h on the Grandes Cayes trail à Cul-de-Sac in the presence ofAmandine Vaslet, responsible for the Saint-Martin branch.

The March 29 session will also be led by Nelly Pélisson, president of the association, My Whale School. These outings offer a unique opportunity to learn more about these emblematic mammals. For the past two years, this program has been implemented in Guadeloupe and Martinique. For the first time in Saint-Martin, it will allow participants to observe whales from the coast and to be made aware of the issues of their preservation.

Accessible after a short walk, the site offers an ideal panorama for observation. It is advisable to bring good shoes and a water bottle, and to park your vehicle at the level of the donkeys / horses at the dead end (before the road to the dump). Three other sessions will follow in March and April, the period of peak whale presence. A precious opportunity to understand and protect these wonders of the ocean. _Vx

Info: contact.monecolemabaleine@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-sentinelles-de-la-mer-observez-et-protegez-les-baleines/