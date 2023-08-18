Septuagenarian dies after falling in water | FAXINFO

On the night of Monday August 14 to Tuesday August 15, a man fell into the water from the Grand-Case pontoon while boarding a boat. Supported by the emergency services, the victim died the next day in hospital.

The Saint-Martin police intervened at the very end of the evening last Monday for a drowning in the Grand-Case sector. According to the gendarmes, a man of about seventy years old spent the evening in one of the establishments located on the seafront in Grand-Case and then boarded a small motor boat with friends. By getting on the boat which was still at the dock, the septuagenarian would have fallen into the water in undetermined circumstances at this stage of the investigation. Fished out by his friends, the victim was brought back to the pontoon. The emergency services arrived on the scene managed to revive the man who fell into the water and then transported him to the hospital. The victim unfortunately died the next morning, Tuesday August 15, 2023. An investigation was opened by the gendarmerie to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy. The prosecutor requested an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-septuagenaire-perd-la-vie-apres-une-chute-a-leau/