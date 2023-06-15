SERVICE-ACCOMPANIMENT: Inauguration of the new premises of the Saint-Martin house in Paris | FAXINFO

The Maison de Saint-Martin, branch of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin in Paris, inaugurated its new premises on Wednesday June 7, in the 8nd district of Paris.

President Louis Mussington was accompanied by the deputy for the Northern Islands, Frantz Gumbs, the senator for Saint-Martin, Annick Pétrus and the Territorial Councilor Steven Cocks.

The Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Jean-François Carenco, as well as the Antilles Guyana Ambassador, Roland Dubertrand, also made the trip.

La Maison de Saint-Martin is the representative office of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin in Paris. Reception point for Saint-Martin students in France and Europe, its main objective is to support young students on the move, in their administrative and social procedures.

In close collaboration with the National Center for University and School Works (CNOUS), the Maison de Saint-Martin team can intervene in the follow-up and requests for accommodation and national scholarships for Saint-Martin students.

At present, three public officials are assigned to the house of Saint-Martin. It is located at 27-29 rue de Penthièvre 75008 Paris.

