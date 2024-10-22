Several people arrested in connection with attempted murder and drug trafficking | FAXINFO

KPSM police officers made numerous arrests last week in connection with attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms in Middle Region and drug trafficking at Juliana airport.

In the Middle Region, police carried out several searches in St Peters which resulted in the arrest of six individuals aged between 22 and 50.

At the end of the police custody, one of the suspects was released, the other five were placed in provisional detention pending further investigation.

Otherwise, the Dutch police's Apha unit, which operates at Juliana airport, arrested three "mules" or drug couriers who had swallowed narcotics.

The individuals, aged 30, 32 and 37 respectively, are from Suriname, the Netherlands and Nigeria. The quantities of drugs seized have not been communicated by the authorities. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/plusieurs-personnes-interpellees-dans-le-cadre-dune-tentative-de-meurtre-et-trafic-de-stupefiants/