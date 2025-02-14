SHIPPING FREIGHT / Stock shortages and delays: Frantz Gumbs sounds the alarm | FAXINFO

The supply of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy could be seriously impacted by two major factors: the reorganization of the CMA/CGM maritime routes and the delays in the extension of the Jarry terminal in Guadeloupe. Member of Parliament Frantz Gumbs warns of these risks and is concerned about the consequences for the northern islands.

The cancellation of the direct Le Havre-Philipsburg connection, announced by CMA/CGM, could lengthen delays and increase logistics costs. Last September, the shipowner assured the MP that these changes would not have a direct impact. However, the shutdown of the Jarry shipyard further complicates the situation.

If the shipping company decides to operate its new ships before the end of the work, it could change its routes, thus depriving Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy of certain services. Another aggravating factor is that the national strike in French ports is further slowing down supplies. Since the end of January, strikes in the docks have disrupted the transport of goods, already causing stock shortages in some supermarkets in the French part. Faced with these challenges, Frantz Gumbs is calling for a rapid response from the public authorities and is campaigning for a diversification of supply sources, in particular by strengthening trade between the islands of the Caribbean zone. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fret-maritime-ruptures-de-stock-et-retards-frantz-gumbs-tire-la-sonnette-dalarme/