Shooting: a man dies in the street in Marigot | FAXINFO

This Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the middle of the afternoon, a man was shot dead in the middle of the street in Marigot. A major security force system was then set up in the rue de Hollande sector, massively disrupting road traffic. At the start of the evening, the Saint-Martin gendarmerie confirmed the death of a 31-year-old man while declaring: "Given the secrecy of the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide more information".

Fire in Marigot

On the night of Thursday March 23 to Friday March 24, 2023, a fire broke out in "a dwelling near the place of discovery of the deceased individual on the public highway" informs us of the police who does not wish to communicate further following the ongoing investigation. According to testimony, the house affected by the fire is that of the mother of the deceased victim. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fusillade-un-homme-decede-dans-la-rue-a-marigot/