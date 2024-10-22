Shooting at Kim Sha Beach parking lot leaves two seriously injured | FAXINFO

On Sunday, October 20, at approximately 22:XNUMX p.m., KPSM staff received several calls regarding a shooting at the Kim Sha Beach parking lot in Simpson Bay.

Several patrols were dispatched quickly to the scene and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim was assisted by ambulance personnel who arrived on the scene and was rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center shortly after. Investigators were informed later that night that a second victim, who may have been involved in the shooting, had come to SMMC with gunshot wounds to the legs. The reason or cause of this serious incident is unclear at this time. An investigation has been opened._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-fusillade-sur-le-parking-de-kim-sha-beach-fait-deux-blesses-graves/