Shooting at Sandy Ground, one injured | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, August 12, a shooting took place in the Sandy Ground district at the end of the afternoon, leaving one person injured.

The circumstances of the shooting at Sandy Ground on Saturday afternoon, August 12, are not yet known. For an unknown motive at this stage of the gendarmerie's investigation, a man was the victim of a gunshot at Sandy Ground. The injured victim was admitted to hospital by the emergency services. As of August 13, 2023, his condition was stable. Given the secrecy of the ongoing investigation, the police forces of Saint-Martin cannot currently provide more information on this incident. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fusillade-a-sandy-ground-un-blesse/