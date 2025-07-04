Signing of an agreement between the Nature Foundation and the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association | FAXINFO

Environmental associations from Sint Maarten and Saint Martin sign a cross-border conservation partnership.

Two leading environmental associations on the island of Saint Martin have signed a historic agreement aimed at strengthening transboundary conservation efforts. The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten (NFSXM) and the Saint Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM) are delighted to announce the long-awaited signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between their organizations.

Although signed internally in March, the official agreement was celebrated publicly during a ceremony held at the Great Salt Pond birdwatching platform on the morning of June 30. This formal partnership allows for smoother, long-term collaboration between the two main nature reserve managers on Sint Maarten and Saint Martin.

Organizations can now easily share human resources, critical data, and conduct joint scientific research and educational programs. Although differences in status and regulations between our two countries have delayed the possible implementation of such an agreement, the current agreement signed by both parties already allows for the strengthening and maintenance of a notably sustainable and mutually beneficial cross-border relationship.

This partnership has already demonstrated tangible benefits. Since its signing, staff exchanges have increased capacity for activities such as coral reef monitoring and public educational events by up to 60%. Frequent communication between the organizations has enabled immediate action, often within minutes, to respond to environmental violations, wildlife in distress, and other transboundary reports. It has also enabled the harmonization of scientific protocols and the sharing of data for the conservation of shared natural heritage. The organizations also jointly submitted their first application for a regional project.

This MoU is the result of nearly two years of in-depth cooperation, born from the implementation and complementarity of the NFSXM CORENA and AGRNSM ReCorEA projects, which focus on mapping and monitoring coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass beds, and coral reefs. While the associations have already communicated in the past, particularly on the management of invasive species, this MoU marks the first step towards lasting collaboration and synergy between the signatories.

The agreement was signed by Binkie van Es, Chair of the NFSXM Board of Directors, and Anne-Karine Fleming, Chair of the AGRNSM Board of Directors. Directors Julien Chalifour (AGRNSM) and Leslie Hickerson (NFSXM) were also present, as were Sabrine Brismeur and Clément Bonnardel, CORENA and ReCorEA project managers. “Although the natural ecosystems and wildlife of Saint Martin know no political boundaries, they are heavily impacted by the very real differences between our countries’ environmental policies and management measures,” NFSXM and AGRNSM said in a statement. “As small non-profit organizations, it can be difficult to maintain momentum.”

By pooling human resources, working together on projects, and aligning our visions, we are strengthening the effectiveness of our conservation efforts across the island of Saint Martin. This agreement has been long-awaited, and we are very excited about our shared future."

THE NATURE FOUNDATION SINT MAARTEN

The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten is a non-profit, non-governmental organization established in 1997. It is dedicated to the conservation of Sint Maarten's ecosystems and natural resources through research programs, educational initiatives, and policy evaluation. Since 2010, the Nature Foundation has also been the authorized management authority for the Man of War Shoal Marine Park.

THE SAINT-MARTIN NATURE RESERVE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization approved for environmental protection. Created in 1999, AGRNSM has been accredited by the French government to manage the Saint-Martin National Nature Reserve since 2000. Its activities are not limited to the reserve itself, and its scope of intervention includes actions to produce and disseminate scientific knowledge, manage living populations, police nature, develop and maintain natural sites, and raise public awareness. For over 25 years, AGRNSM has made its human resources and expertise available to promote and conserve the unique natural heritage of the island of Saint-Martin. https://www.facebook.com/Reserve.Naturelle.StMartin https://www.reservenaturelle-saint-martin.com/ https://naturefoundationsxm.org/ https://www.facebook.com/share/19dp8PVueR/?mibextid=wwXIfr Contact:

