Signing of the Condolences Book for the late Henri Brookson Open | Government of Sint Maarten

The condolences book of the late Henri Brookson, former Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands Antilles and Acting Lieutenant Governor, was solemnly signed by His Excellency the Governor, Ajamu Baly, and members of the Council of Ministers.

The condolences book is now available for signing by all who wish to extend their sympathy and share their condolences with the family of the late Henri Brookson.

The condolence book was opened on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and will remain available for members of the community every workday in the lobby of the Government Administration Building, at Soualiga Road #1, Pond Island, during the opening hours of 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The condolences book will remain available for signing until the day of the funeral, which will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Funeral Home.

PHOTO CAPTION: Henri Brookson​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Signing-of-the-Condolences-Book-for-the-late-Henri-Brookson-Open.aspx