SINGING COMPETITION / The “Voices of the Northern Islands”: the preselections will begin soon! | FAXINFO

The "SOLEIL KARAIB" Association is launching a call for applications for the 3rd edition of the singing competition reserved for teenagers (12-17 years old) and adults (over 18 years old).

The preselections will choose 10 teenagers and 10 adults. The elected candidates will be presented during an evening on May 20, 2023 at the Villa des Lauriers in La Savane.

Please note, registration ends on April 30, 2023. It's now or never to show the extent of your talent! _AF

Information on 06 90 77 75 71 and 06 90 66 11 42

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concours-de-chant-les-voix-des-iles-du-nord-les-preselections-vont-bientot-debuter/