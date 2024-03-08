SINT MAARTEN: A 2,3 km race organized on the runway at Juliana airport! | FAXINFO

On the last weekend of February, Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company NV (PJIAE) organized the third annual 2,3 km race on the airport runway.

More than 100 airport employees and staff working for airport community partners, including airlines, ground handling agents and service providers, participated in the event.

This original race is part of PJIAE's internal health program, which encourages employees and stakeholders to maintain a healthy and healthy lifestyle.

“This momentum race is not only about breaking records, but also about breaking barriers and reaching new heights as a team. Above all, don't forget to have fun,” emphasized Brian Mingo, CEO of Juliana Airport before the start of the event.

The race started at 5:30 a.m. sharp, outside of airport opening hours. After arrival, all participants were invited to share a full breakfast, offered by PJIAE. A good way to start your working day in great shape!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-course-de-23-km-organisee-sur-la-piste-de-laeroport-de-juliana/