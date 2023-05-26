SINT MAARTEN: A dangerous pit bull captured by the police | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten police force succeeded earlier this week in capturing a pit bull considered very dangerous in the Guana Bay region.

This measure was taken in response to recent reports of several attempted attacks by the dog on people. On the evening of May 22, a collaborative effort involving a group of dedicated police officers, alongside other non-governmental organizations, was undertaken to capture the notorious brown and white Pitbull who posed a threat to public safety. “Allowing a dangerous dog to roam freely can lead to the commission of a criminal offence,” recall the police. The owner of the dog is requested to present himself as soon as possible to the police station. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-pitbull-dangereux-capture-par-les-forces-de-lordre/